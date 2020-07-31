North-east MSP welcomes commitment to proximity tracing app

A north-east MSP has received assurances that a proximity tracing app is being developed for Scotland.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin asked First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about the application in Parliament, where it was confirmed there was hopes it would be ready in the autumn.

The app is being developed using software utilised in a similar app being used by the Republic of Ireland.

It would be an enhancement to the current test and protect scheme in place in Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Martin said: “I welcomed the confirmation from the First Minister that work is ongoing on a proximity tracing app for use in Scotland, and that the work is at an advanced stage.

“Test and Protect is a crucial element of our continuing efforts to suppress and eliminate Covid-19 in Scotland, and a proximity app could be an extremely helpful augmentation of that programme.”

The First Minister said: “I can say to the chamber that work is underway, and at quite an advances stage, for us to have a proximity tracing App available in Scotland in the autumn using the same software as the Republic of Ireland App is using right now. I hope we’ll be able to confirm more details of that over the next couple of days and update the chamber in that way.”