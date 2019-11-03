North-east MSP welcomes additional care funding

A north-east MSP has welcomed the announcement of more funding for young people in Aberdeen who have experienced the care system.

The Scottish Government announced on Friday that funding for the Care Experienced Children and Young People would increase from £8 million to £12 million for this year.

Out of the funding £400,800 will be available to those within the city.

The announcement came as part of Care Experienced Week 2019, which took place this year from October 19-27.

The money goes towards supporting the education attainment for young people, up to the age of 26, who have been in care.

It helps projects such as mentoring programmes, counselling services and driving lessons.

Local authorities will work with social workers and education directors to decide how this year’s funding will be used.

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Improving the education and life chances of all our children and young people is the defining mission of the SNP in government.

“Young people living in, or leaving, the care system often face additional barriers to learning – which is why this funding can be so vital.

“I’m delighted that care experienced young people in Aberdeen will benefit from £400,800 of targeted funding this year, with a substantial increase in funding across Scotland.”