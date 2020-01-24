North-east MSP warns that councils dipping into reserves for funds is ‘red flag’

A north-east MSP said it is “unacceptable” that councils are being forced to dip into their reserves to balance the books.

Aberdeen-based Conservative Tom Mason was speaking during a debate on local authority spending at Holyrood.

Mr Mason, who is also a councillor for Midstocket and Rosemount, is backing his party’s calls for the Scottish Government to increase local authority revenue and capital funding by at least the rate of inflation.

A report by the Accounts Commission released last month said local authorities had to use their savings to cope with a funding drop of 7.6% in real terms since the 2013-14 financial year.

The document said Aberdeen City Council’s net debt had increased by £203 million over the last year and the watchdog’s analysis found it had the largest net debt increase of any local authority in Scotland.

Mr Mason accused the SNP-led administration at the Scottish Parliament of looking after the central belt first.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “Coming from the north-east, I am extremely disappointed in how our region has been treated by this central belt-first government.

“Our councils have seen their funding cut at a rate equivalent to £100,000 every single day since 2018-19.

“They try to make the case that it is someone else’s fault, but in reality, the local government revenue budget has been cut by the SNP at a far deeper rate than that of the Scottish Government since 2013.

“And let us be very real about the effect of these cuts.

“Using Aberdeen as an example, in the last budget we were able to safeguard libraries, community learning centres and school crossing patrols.

“Currently, the only options available to struggling councils are cuts, spending reserves or raising taxes.

“It is equally unacceptable to force councils to raid their reserves to make ends meet.

“In the last three years, 23 local authorities have been forced to dip into their savings for day-to-day spending.

“I am afraid this is a massive red flag, which ministers have either missed or ignored.”

But a spokesman for finance secretary Derek Mackay hit back at the claims.

He said Mr Mason’s comments were “simply untrue” and that the city council’s budget had increased by more than 7% this year.

The spokesman said: “Aberdeen City Council’s budget increased by 7.1% this year so Tom Mason’s claims are simply untrue.

“He also needs to explain how it would be possible to increase council funding at the same time as the Tories propose giving a £270m tax cut for high earners.”