North-east MSP warns of lack of resources for prisons

A north-east MSP has warned prisons are not getting the resources they need to operate.

In a discussion at Holyrood earlier this week, Phil Fairlie of the Scottish Prison Officers’ Association told MSPs HMP Grampian in Peterhead was suffering the worst staffing problems of any jail in Scotland.

Now Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has accused the Scottish Government of mismanaging prisons.

He said: “The SNP have mismanaged our prisons utterly, as shown by auditors recently.

“This is a national issue across all Scotland’s prisons, but HMP Grampian certainly has its problems.

“Officers work hard but the resources are not being made available. As a result, prison finances are in crisis and the report suggests there aren’t enough officers to keep the estate running as it should.

“Grampian prison officers are having to take unprecedented periods of stress absence.

“One of the SNP Scottish Government’s apparent fixes is to release more dangerous criminals back onto our streets. Nicola Sturgeon’s government has had control of the prison service for 12 years and these problems are entirely down to the SNP’s failure to plan ahead.”

The Scottish Government’s justice secretary Humza Yousaf insisted ministers are tackling problems.

He said: “We have made additional financial provision available to help SPS meet cost pressures and are pleased the Prison Service and unions have agreed to implement the pay proposal for 2019-22 – the main beneficiaries of which will be the lowest-paid members of staff in our prisons.

“We have set up a prison population resilience group and, with Parliament’s approval, both extended the presumption against ineffective short prison sentences and increased the availability and capability of electronic monitoring in the community.

“We must build on the consensus around our evidence-based approach to penal policy and preventing reoffending – continuing to work constructively to respond to the growth in prisoner numbers and maintain recent reductions in the reconviction rate to a 20-year low.”