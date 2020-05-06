North-east MSP urging public to continue foodbank donations

A north-east MSP is urging the public to continue donating to foodbanks during the pandemic.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson is asking residents, restaurants and businesses to help out by donating supplies.

Foodbanks are playing a critical role in getting necessities to vulnerable individuals and families impacted by coronavirus, which, along with schools and other services being closed, has created an unprecedented demand.

Mr Stevenson said: “Foodbanks in the north-east are busier than ever and they need your help.

“Locally we are renowned for our resilience and the response from those working in our local foodbanks is no exception.

“Staff and volunteers have been working around the clock to prevent anyone in need from entering food poverty – it is truly inspiring.”