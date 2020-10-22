North-east MSP urges young carers to apply for funding support

A north-east MSP has urged young carers to check whether they are eligible for financial support.

The Scottish Government’s Young Carer Grant is marking its second anniversary this week and has so far seen more than 1,700 teenagers across Scotland.

A total of £305.10 is awarded on an annual basis for 16, 17 and 18-year-olds across the country who spend an average of 16 hours a week caring for someone who receives a disability benefit.

The impact of the scheme on the young carers it has supported over the last two years has been praised by Stewart Stevenson, the MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

And he urged anyone who may be eligible for the payment to find out more about it.

Mr Stevenson said: “Young carers play a vital role in the lives of many people across Scotland.

“This is another important step in demonstrating how the Scottish Government is using social security powers to provide extra support to those who need it.

“I would encourage young carers who are eligible for the payment to apply and those who have already had the payment and who may still be eligible to reapply for the grant.”