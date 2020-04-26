North-east MSP urges those in need to make use of helpline

North-east MSP Maureen Watt has urged those without family or community support to make use of a new helpline.

The national service is aimed at those who are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus and are unable to get online to access help.

Callers will be connected to their local authority, who can support them in getting help, including with food or medication deliveries and emotional support.

Ms Watt said: “We are all suffering the effects of this pandemic and for those who do not have the support of their families or communities extra support is essential.

“This national helpline will allow our most vulnerable, who do not have a network support group, to access the essential help they need.”

To use the helpline, call 0800 111 4000.