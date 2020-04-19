North-east MSP urges residents to ‘stay local’

A north-east MSP has reminded people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said nobody should be travelling to rural areas – and insisted doing so could put an unnecessary burden on the NHS as it attempts to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

He urged anyone taking part in exercise to do so responsibly and stay local, in line with government advice.

Mr Stevenson said: “This is a temporary situation and it is more important now than ever to maintain good relationships between neighbours and within communities.

“Of course, exercise remains extremely important for people’s physical and mental wellbeing during the current crisis.

“The best way to beat the pandemic is to stop the spread of the virus – and for this reason, it is essential people stay at home, and give our NHS a chance to save lives.”

