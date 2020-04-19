North-east MSP urges people not to ignore signs of serious illness

A north-east MSP is warning people not to ignore vital signs of serious illnesses after attendance figures at A&E dropped by more than half compared to the same week last year.

Gillian Martin MSP urged patients to keep attending hospital for medical emergencies as waiting time figures for the week ending April 5 showed that 92.7% of people were seen and treated within four hours.

She said: “While members of the public are continuing to listen to advice and only going to A&E if illnesses are life-threatening, I would like to remind people not to ignore early warning signs of serious conditions.

“If you have new symptoms then it’s vital you get this checked out.”