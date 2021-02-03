North-east MSP urges parents to apply for school age payment

Eligible north-east families have been encouraged to apply for the school-age payment before applications close at the end of the month.

The school-age payment, part of the Scottish Government’s Best Start Grant, is available to families who get tax credits or certain benefits such as Universal Credit, Income Support and Housing Benefit.

The money is intended to help key stages in a child’s life, with applications for the payment due to come to a close at the end of this month.

Those eligible include children born between March 1 2015 and February 29 2016.

A total of £250 will be given for each child eligible.

© Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Parents who have deferred their child’s entry to school from August 2020 to August 2021 or are home schooling are also encouraged to apply.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has encouraged any eligible families to apply.

She said: “As we approach the application deadline for the School Age Payment, I want to encourage eligible families in Aberdeenshire who have not yet applied to get their applications in before the end of the month.

“Additionally, parents who weren’t eligible when the payment opened in June but whose circumstances have changed may now be eligible for this money – which can be used for things like clothes and home-schooling materials, or anything else you need for your child.

“Eligible people can also apply for the new Scottish Child Payment at the same time – this is an extra £40 every 4 weeks for children under 6.

“The Scottish Government is absolutely determined that every child, regardless of circumstances, gets the best start in life, and we’re committed to ensuring families in the north-east receive all the money they are entitled to.”

For more information or to apply, visit mygov.scot/beststart