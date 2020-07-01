North-east MSP urges ministers to make masks compulsory

A north-east MSP has urged ministers to make face coverings mandatory in some public spaces.

Masks are already compulsory on public transport, but the public are only advised to wear them in places such as shops.

However Gillian Martin, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East, has called on the Scottish Government to make wearing coverings a requirement after images and videos emerged of people queuing to get into newly-reopened shops without masks – despite a campaign by MSPs.

She said many older constituents were frightened to leave home because of people opting not to wear coverings.

And Ms Martin has now written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asking the Scottish Government to make them compulsory.

She said: “I have advocated for months the wearing of masks when in enclosed public spaces. Wearing them can drastically reduce the spread of Covid-19. It has been shown to work in other countries, and it can work here too – if people would only wear them. So it was concerning to see images of so few people heeding this aspect of advice from the Scottish Government.

“So many people have done so well for so long in taking the steps necessary to suppress this virus. Wearing a face covering is no more inconvenient than washing your hands regularly or remaining physically distanced, yet too many people seem unwilling to take this easy step.

“It is always a last resort to impose restrictions on people, ideally you want to take the public with you without the need for legislation. But this virus is not going away, it is still highly contagious, and wearing a face covering can drastically reduce the chances of it spreading out of control.

“I have been struck by how many people have got in touch with me to say how nervous they are to go outdoors because the majority of people are opting to shop without a face covering. I think this is an issue for our elderly citizens, who are after all at most risk. I also thing we owe it to our shop workers to do what we can to protect them.

“We have a chance in Scotland to eliminate the virus, to get to a stage where it can be managed while we live a new normal way of life. But not wearing face coverings makes that prospect hugely more difficult to realise. That’s why I’ve written to the first minister, and why I hope they take a step I’m sure we hoped they wouldn’t have to.”