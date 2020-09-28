North-east MSP to host virtual quiz night

A north-east MSP is to reprise his role as a quizmaster, raising vital funds for a local charity.

Mark McDonald, the MSP for Aberdeen Donside, is a regular quiz host for SensationALL, which provides support and activities for people with disabilities.

Even though holding the event in person is not possible due to Covid-19, the charity has announced it will be held virtually instead.

Mr McDonald said: “Before the pandemic hit, I regularly hosted a fundraising quiz night for local charity SensationALL.

“Since that’s not possible in the current circumstances, the quiz night will be taking place virtually instead on Thursday October 22.

“Hopefully it will be a fun event and some much-needed funding can be generated for a very worthy cause.”

The event is open to teams of four.

For more information, visit bit.ly/36blEen