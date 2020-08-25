North-east MSP thanks mystery donor for college funding

A north-east MSP has thanked a generous donor who anonymously gifted a six-figure sum to a college campus in his constituency.

The money will go towards an innovation hub at North East Scotland College’s (NESCol) Fraserburgh campus.

The identity of the mystery donor is not known – and Mr Stevenson has lodged a parliamentary motion thanking them for their generosity.

He said: “I am really pleased this very generous sum of money has been gifted to NESCOL’s Fraserburgh campus.

“This contribution will go towards the innovation area at the college.

“This generous donor will have helped to further enhance the learning of students and I would like to say thank you on behalf of my constituency.”