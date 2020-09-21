North-east MSP describes working with Parkinson’s as he teams up with charity to help give others hope

A north-east MSP who suffers from Parkinson’s has teamed up with a charity in a bid to give hope to others.

Tom Mason is a Conservative MSP for the north-east region and also sits on Aberdeen City Council despite having the condition.

Mr Mason has now joined forces with Parkinson’s UK to share his experiences of living with the condition, and how it affects his day-to-day role in politics.

He revealed it has had an impact on some parts of his job, such as his ability to speak in Parliamentary debates.

But he also highlighted the importance of those living with Parkinson’s – which can affect a person at any age – having a voice at Holyrood and in the Town House.

Mr Mason said: “Parkinson’s can make it very difficult to listen to what is being said, understand it, and make notes.

“Fortunately, Parliament allows members with certain conditions to have a slightly increased staff budget, so I have an assistant who writes everything down while I can concentrate on listening and exploring the issues with the people I meet.

“Parkinson’s makes easy tasks hard and challenging tasks even more difficult. It tends to undermine my confidence somewhat, and I do wonder if I am making sufficient impact in Holyrood chamber as a result.

“But I find people I meet really supportive, especially when they remark how pleased they are that someone – who is well past the three score years and ten span and who has a progressive condition – is actually representing them in Parliament.

“There is a need for those of us in older and disadvantaged groups to have a voice speaking for them in the ‘corridors of power’ and I will not let my condition stop me from being that for my constituents.”

Annie Macleod, country director for Scotland at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are really grateful to Tom Mason for sharing his experiences of Parkinson’s with the community, his colleagues and the wider public.

“His honesty helps to shine a light on the daily challenges that the condition can bring, while also showing that Parkinson’s doesn’t have to define you or hold you back.

“The way Tom has adapted to work in the public eye with the condition will be an inspiration for many in the Parkinson’s community.

“We hope Tom speaking openly about living with Parkinson’s will inspire others to do the same.”