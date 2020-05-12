North-east MSP takes part in first ‘hybrid’ parliament meeting

A north-east MSP has participated in the Scottish Parliament’s first “hybrid” debate – despite shielding due to coronavirus.

While colleagues attended at Holyrood, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson dialled in to take part over video link from home as he is classed as vulnerable.

Parliamentary proceedings have already become more flexible, with virtual committee meetings being held and MSPs posing questions to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon by video call.

For the first time, a “hybrid” meeting was held with a combination of MSPs attending in person and those taking part from home.

The subject of the debate was Suppressing Covid: The Next Phase.

Mr Stevenson says he is “adjusting to new ways of working” but vowed to continue performing his role from home.

He said: “As we establish a new normal the parliament must also adapt and a hybrid parliament is part of the solution, giving MSPs an opportunity to ask questions remotely and take part in debates as we establish our response to COVID 19.

“I am pleased that our new technology platforms are robust enough and secure enough to allow MSPs to formally take part in chamber business and continue the crucial job of representing our constituents.

“At the moment the key business of parliament is scrutiny and so our whole focus is on Covid-19 and ensuring the best support possible for the people of Scotland.”

