North-east MSP takes on football challenge months after ‘life-changing’ op

Less than six months ago, north-east MP Stephen Flynn took his first pain-free steps in nearly two decades following a “life-changing” operation.

Today he dribbled a football five miles as part of a charity relay to raise money for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, dribbled the ball from Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium, along King Street and up Wellington Road to Cove in his constituency.

He was the first of 65 people to take part in the relay event, which will continue throughout this weekend and eventually finish 230 miles away at Hampden Park, home of the Scottish national team, on Sunday.

The “Big Dribble” event is being held in aid of Street Soccer Scotland, a charity that supports people from a variety of socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

To be taking part at all is a great achievement for Mr Flynn, 32, who for 17 years was unable to walk without sticks or crutches due to a hip condition called Avascular Necrosis.

The disease stops the blood flow to the bone, which leads to it effectively crumbling away.

However, last September he underwent a hip replacement procedure which he claimed was “life-changing” and had given him a “new start”.

Now able to enjoy kicking a ball for the first time since he was a teenager, Mr Flynn was eager to show his support for Street Soccer – and hinted he is even hoping to catch the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

“Street Soccer do amazing work in helping people across Scotland who might be struggling with finances, with their mental health or with addiction,” he said.

“There is a reason that the likes of [former Aberdeen manager] Sir Alex Ferguson and [Scotland captain] Andy Robertson back their efforts and taking part in the Big Dribble was an easy opportunity to show my support too.

“I’m fit and ready after my hip replacement and I just hope Steve Clarke is watching as dribbling a ball up Wellington Road is no easy feat.”

David Duke, the founder of Street Soccer Scotland, paid tribute to all those taking part in the Big Dribble.

“We’ve been looking at hosting a country-wide event for a while now, but with Covid putting those plans on hold, we’re delighted that we’ve found a solution in The Big Dribble that unites people in a nationwide challenge while safely taking part in their own local areas,” he said.

“Dribbling the football from Aberdeen all the way to Glasgow through the day and night is no easy feat, so we’re extremely thankful to Stephen and the others for rising to the challenge. Their fundraising efforts are massively appreciated and we’re extremely grateful to everyone who has continued to support Street Soccer Scotland throughout this challenging time.”

As well as the main Big Dribble event, Street Soccer has also launched another fundraiser, called Wee Dribble, so children and families can take part.

Mr Duke added: “We’re overwhelmed at how quickly our Big Dribble spaces filled up, so much so we’ve launched our Wee Dribble fundraiser to allow anyone and everyone across Scotland to still take part safely in their local areas.

“We had so many families looking to sign up to The Big Dribble, but as the challenge takes place during the night in some areas, it was a bit more difficult for them to take part. Now, the Wee Dribble allows children, parents and guardians to put their own spin on the challenge.

“Whether it’s doing laps in their back garden or keep-ups at their local park, we’re hoping as many families as possible will join in the fun to help support those less fortunate at this time when they need it the most.”

The Big Dribble is part of this year’s virtual Kiltwalk, with all money raised being topped up by 50% by the Hunter Foundation.