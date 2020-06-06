North-east MSP says threat to extend lockdown could hit tourism industry hard

A north-east MSP has criticised the Scottish Government’s threat to extend lockdown – and says it could prove a body blow to the struggling tourism industry.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned guidelines – brought in as part of the country’s route map out of lockdown – may have to be enshrined in law if large numbers of people continued to disregard lockdown.

However, Conservative MSP Peter Chapman said the tourist sector has already been decimated by the Covid-19 crisis.

And he warned advice not to travel more than five miles was having an adverse effect on the north-east’s economy.

Mr Chapman said: “The tourism industry, which has been devastated by this crisis, needs to be helped back to its feet.

“The five-mile rule imposed by Nicola Sturgeon is having a detrimental effect on the north-east’s tourism sector.

“The Scottish Government’s threat of extending lockdown is the last thing the industry needs.

“Communities across the region should be commended for abiding by the rules that have been set on them.

“In regions such as the north-east, five miles is a very small area and it’s clear the system adopted by the SNP Government is designed for the central-belt and is hampering Scotland’s tourism sector as a whole.”

Industry leaders in the north-east have already warned of the potential impact of Covid-19 on businesses.

Stephen Gow, vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, said the sector was committed to following guidelines – but admitted measures being put into law could be “extremely damaging”.

“The hospitality industry is committed to reopening in a safe and secure manner when permitted to do so by the Scottish Government.

“It would be extremely damaging if this was delayed over Scottish Government concerns about the behaviour of individuals as we move out of lockdown.

“We hope that we are able to start to reopen our businesses in the very near future.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said the five-mile rule was flexible – but insisted a gradual reopening of businesses was vital to protect health and safety.

He said: “Scotland’s tourism sector has been hit hard by this pandemic and we do not underestimate the crisis this has created. It is essential however that re-opening of the sector is phased and gradual in order to ensure the protection of public health.

“As we slowly and cautiously ease lockdown measures, we have been clear we simply don’t want, in this phase, to see large numbers of people at tourist hot spots or local beauty spots. Crowds of people – even if they’re trying to physically distance – bring more risk than we judge is acceptable and safe at this point.

“As the first minister made clear to parliament, the routemap is a guide – it is not a prescriptive rule – that people should stay within five miles of the locality. That may mean something different in a rural area from what it would in an urban area.

“In addition, essential rural work such as forestry and agricultural work covering food production have continued as part of essential activity during the lockdown.

“No-one wants this to go on any longer than is needed to protect people from the spread of the virus, and the timeline for further changes to restrictions will be based on the best scientific evidence available.

“The plan developed by the Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group (STERG) on how to respond to the impact of the virus on the sector will help inform how we move forward as we slowly and carefully emerge from this crisis.”

