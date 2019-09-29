North-east MSP releases Doric CD to help keep dialect alive

A north-east MSP has released an album full of Doric songs and poems in the hope that it will help keep the dialect alive.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Peter Chapman recorded the material which has been written by a number of well-known Doric authors.

All money raised from the sales of his album, Poems and Sangs in the Doric, will go towards the Crimond Medical and Community Hub.

Mr Chapman said: “I’m very passionate about keeping the Doric alive.

“It’s part of our community, our culture and our heritage.

“However with each generation, we’re losing some of the words.

“My kids don’t speak it quite as strongly as I do, and my grandkids are losing it even more. I’m just doing all I can to keep it alive.”

The 21-track CD was recorded at Admirality Gateway Recording Studio in Peterhead.

It includes a range of different poems and bothy ballads which have all been recorded and sang by Peter.

Included is work by artists such as John M Caie, Charlie Allan, Ian Middleton, John C Milne, Charles Murray, Helen Cruickshank, Flora Garry, GS Morris and Peter Buchan.

Peter, who was brought up on a farm in Strichen and went on to be a successful farmer before being elected as an MSP, added: “Hopefully it helps get Doric out there again. It’s part of who we are.

“It’s some poetry, a few songs and some bothy ballads.

“It’s stuff that’s already out there, I haven’t written any of it myself.

“There’s some tremendous material.

“I think it’s just as good as the stuff written in the English language.

“All the money is going towards the Crimond Surgery and community hub, which was built a couple of years ago.”

The money will go towards the Crimond Charitable Trust which delivered the medical centre and hub where a number of different facilities are located.

The CD, which costs £10, can be bought in person from the Peterhead Prison Museum, in the Tufted Duck Hotel in St Combs, Fraserburgh, and at the Crimond Surgery.

It is hoped it will also be available soon at the Fisherman’s Mission in Peterhead.

It can be bought online from Peterhead Prison Museum at bit.ly/2lY2XWH