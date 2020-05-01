North-east MSP raises concerns that home sellers could be out of pocket due to Covid-19

A north-east MSP has warned people selling their homes could be left out of pocket because of coronavirus.

In Scotland, people buying second homes or buy-to-let investments are subject to an additional dwelling supplement, and the tax increased from 3% to 4% last year.

However, Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett fears some movers may have bought new homes but been unable to sell their old ones before lockdown measures were introduced.

And the Conservative politician has urged Scottish Government ministers to step in to ensure those left in “limbo” are not charged.

He called on public finance minister Ben Macpherson to introduce a grace period after lockdown is lifted to give people a chance to sell their properties.

Mr Burnett said: “The clock is ticking on those who have moved to a new residence before the lockdown but have been unable to sell their previous primary residence.

“I have been contacted by constituents who are moving but are effectively in limbo.

“In order for this to be fair, there should be a grace period once lockdown ends so people aren’t penalised for owning second homes.

“That’s because home movers were already facing problems because of the slow market.

“The SNP Government must act on this urgently.”

John MacRae, chairman of the Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC), said the market was in “near-complete shutdown” and welcomed suggestions of a grace period.

He said: “It would be a very big help and I think a logical step given the impact the lockdown has had on the market.

“At this time of year we would normally get between 90 and 120 homes going on the market every week. Last week we had seven.”

Alan Cumming, national estate agency director at Aberdein Considine, also welcomed the calls – but said sellers also face being hit due to expiring home reports.

He said: “I think those involved in property transactions would welcome any help.

“However, the lead-in time for this tax is quite long and I think there are more pressing issues, such as home reports expiring.

“These reports typically cost a few hundred pounds and are only valid for a limited period. Many sellers face having to pay for a refresh due to the market being dormant. Help on this front would benefit many more people.”

In his official response to Mr Burnett, Mr Macpherson said: “The Scottish Government is aware of the concerns that have been raised.”

