North-east MSP raises concerns over lack of funding for coach companies

A north-east MSP has raised concerns over support for the coach industry.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson announced the Scottish Government would spend £10m to support “rapid deployment” of council-run bus routes and continued grants to fit carbon-reducing exhausts.

North-east Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman asked Mr Matheson if the cabinet secretary could give any hope for coach companies that there may be support for them, as many are close to collapse.

Mr Matheson said: “I recognise the challenges which the coach sector is facing, largely because of the downturn of the tourism industry which it is experiencing.

“They are able to apply for the wider package of measures for businesses in Scotland who have been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the retrofit programme, coach operators are able to apply to that fund as well for their vehicles, should they feel that’s necessary.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Chapman said: “These coach operators – often family run – face huge start-up costs as soon as they look to put vehicles back on the road. They are on the ropes.

“They are a huge part of the tourism infrastructure of Scotland, particularly getting parties to visit rural areas.

“So they will view today’s statement as a damp squib as far as their industry is concerned.”