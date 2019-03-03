North-east MSP quizzes health secretary over cardiac nursing for children

A north-east MSP has quizzed the health secretary about cardiac nursing for children in Scotland.

Off the back of the work done by charity Rebecca’s Rainbow Heart Ebstein’s Anomaly Trust, Tom Mason asked Jeane Freeman to explain the lack of cardiac paediatric nurses across Scotland.

The charity, and its founder Jane Gibson, raised enough cash to fund a nurse for NHS Grampian for two years.

However, Jane is clear that care for youngsters is still lacking in the rest of the country.

She said: “We need to start an open debate about the care for children suffering from heart conditions in Scotland.

“After all, more children die from heart conditions than all types of cancer combined.”

Jane, 48 of Hazlehead, set up the charity after daughter Rebecca, 13, was diagnosed with a heart condition which required treatment in the US when she was five.

A former cardiac nurse, Jane wanted to do something to help families like hers.

The cause was eventually able to donate enough cash to NHS Grampian to cover the cost of employing Aisling Mcgeady, who has seen 350 youngsters since she started on her rounds.

In his questions to Ms Freeman, Mr Mason asked why employment of cardiac nurses in Scotland has fallen to charitable causes as opposed to the NHS, as well as why none have been recruited when Aisling has seen 350 children.

Mr Mason told The Evening Express: “I think the work that people like Jane do is very important and I have underlined that with a motion at the Scottish Parliament.

“There is a wider discussion to be had about the role of cardiac paediatric nurses.

“If 350 children have been helped in the north-east of the country, that suggests there is a need Scotland-wide.

“Care in a community setting is proven to cost less than it does in hospitals, so there could be a financial case for more of these nurses. I very much welcome Jeane Freeman’s responses in due course.”

Mr Mason has also agreed to meet Jane to discuss what can be done to help children and their families.

Jane said: “I’m delighted there’s going to be a proper discussion regarding cardiac support care for children, because I think it’s long overdue.”

Jane hopes that, before long, she will be able to address members of the Scottish Parliament directly.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Specialist nurses are a key element of the nursing workforce.

“Cardiac specialist nurses provide a crucial service all over Scotland along with many others in multi-disciplinary teams.

“We are, of course, always keen to learn from innovative teams and ways of working.”