North-east MSP praises work of region’s third-sector organisations

A north-east MSP has praised the work of community organisations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maureen Watt, the MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, hailed a number of local organisations including Cfine, ACVO and Aberdeen Cares.

She asked Christina McKelvie, the Scottish Government’s minister for older people, how those organisations will be supported in continuing their work.

Ms McKelvie said: “I am delighted to pay tribute to Cfine, the Aberdeen Council for Voluntary Organisations, Aberdeen Cares and all the other amazing third sector organisations and – as this week is volunteers’ week – to all the volunteers who have made those community contacts so important.”

Ms Watt said: “The work, support and dedication of these organisations and the thousands of individual volunteers across Aberdeenshire, The north-east and indeed the whole country has been invaluable to so many and I applaud them for what they have and are doing at these difficult times.

“The £50 million wellbeing fund for those who have adapted their normal activities to provide vital assistance to communities affected by Covid-19 is essential and welcome support and I would encourage any local groups helping others at this time to apply for funding, for they more than deserve it.”

