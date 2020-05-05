North-east MSP praises volunteer army amid crisis

A north-east MSP has hailed tens of thousands of people who have volunteered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New figures released by Scotland Cares, which links British Red Cross and Volunteer Scotland schemes to communities, show more than 76,000 people have now signed up across the country.

And Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart praised those who have come forward in a range of fields – including public services and social care.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “It is heartening to see so many volunteers come forward from across the country to pitch in and help out during these extremely challenging times – this truly is a national effort.

“Be that supporting people over the phone or delivering essential food and medicines, every single one of these volunteers can be very proud of their efforts – together we will get through this difficult time.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day