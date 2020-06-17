North-east MSP praises creation of energy transition fund

A north-east MSP has hailed the creation of a multi-million-pound energy transition fund by the Scottish Government.

Gillian Martin, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said the project would create a “sustainable future” for the region after Covid-19.

Last week, the Scottish Government announced the creation of the £62 million fund to support energy transition – much of which would be directed to the north-east.

Mrs Martin said: “The proportion of the £62 million coming to the north-east shows the Scottish Government is listening, and values the highly skilled workers that will be key to a transition to a low carbon future for the whole of Scotland.

“It is especially pleasing to see a potential boost for hydrogen technology and carbon capture storage. These emerging technologies will be vital in securing a sustainable future for the people of Aberdeenshire, and our drive to net zero.”

The fund will support a number of key projects to help Scotland move towards net zero, including a global underwater hub and energy transition zone, both located in Aberdeen.

Mrs Martin added the fund could bring millions of pounds’ worth of private investment to the region.

And she called for the reintroduction of the Transition Training Fund, which was set up in 2016 to support workers in the oil and gas sector.