North-east MSP praises community response to Covid-19

A north-east MSP has welcomed the positive impact groups have had during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt praised those who have gone above and beyond to help NHS services and vulnerable people.

She highlighted Aberdeen Laundry Services (ALS), which has helped by providing additional supply lines of PPE and linen for frontline staff and Street Friends Aberdeen which has been packaging up to 800 meal cartons a week for homeless and vulnerable people.

To recognise the groups’ kindness, she has tabled Scottish Parliament motions to congratulate them.

Ms Watt said: “Now more than ever it is important that we stick together. Saving lives is without doubt the biggest objective, but it is also important for us all to do what we can to support our vulnerable members of society during this pandemic.

“The stories this week of businesses, charities and Aberdeen’s biggest institutions providing support for our NHS, homeless and vulnerable show that we all have a role to play in this pandemic, even if it is something as simple as just picking up the phone to make sure someone is safe and okay.

“It is entirely right for the good work of these causes to get the recognition they deserve, and I have no doubt they will continue to make such a difference in our nationwide fight against this disease.”