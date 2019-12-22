North-east MSP pledges support for fostering and adoption campaign

A north-east MSP has pledged his support for a foster and adoption campaign this Christmas.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has added his support to charity Home for Good’s campaign as it urges more individuals to consider fostering and adoption.

In the build-up to Christmas, around 130 children will enter the care system in Scotland.

There is a shortage of around 580 foster families who are needed over the next year to provide a loving home for children and young people.

Home for Good is a national charity which looks to find loving homes for children in the care system.

Mr Stevenson said: “Especially as we approach Christmas, I think it is vital that we consider what more can be done to ensure every child and young person across Scotland finds the loving, safe home they need.

“We urgently need more foster carers to step up and support some of the most vulnerable youngsters in the north-east.

“It was great to hear about Home for Good and the work they are doing in Scotland and beyond, equipping churches to foster and adopt, as well as positively engaging with those in the care system.”