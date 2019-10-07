North-east MSP pays tribute to SNP stalwart

A north-east MSP has paid tribute to a party stalwart whose funeral took place last week.

Bob Ritchie was a founding member of the SNP’s Fraserburgh branch and was the party’s election agent at the 1964 general election – the first time it had contested a parliamentary election in Buchan.

After his passing at the age of 95, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “Bob has been a stalwart of the SNP in Buchan for decades and an inspiration to many activists locally over the years.

“I had the pleasure of presenting Bob with lifetime membership of the party a few years ago and enjoyed his reminisces about past election campaigns.

“He will be missed by everyone in the SNP and my thoughts are with his wife and family at this time.”