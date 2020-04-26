North-east MSP leads first parliament meeting in new role

A north-east MSP has said it is crucial parliament continues in spite of coronavirus after beginning his new role as deputy presiding officer at Holyrood.

Labour’s Lewis Macdonald chaired the Scottish Parliament for the first time this week since being elected to the role temporarily.

Parliamentary business is being held with strict social distancing measures in place.

Mr Macdonald was appointed to the position as part of Holyrood’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his first meeting in the role, he chaired a debate on the impact of coronavirus on Scotland’s economy.

Mr Macdonald said: “It was a great honour to chair parliamentary proceedings for the first time in my new temporary role as deputy presiding officer.

“This pandemic impacts every aspect of Scottish society and its ramifications will be felt for years to come.

“That’s why it’s essential that parliament can continue to carry out its crucial scrutiny of the government’s response and give voice to the challenges faced by all those we represent.

“I’m proud to have been elected to this role by my fellow members and I will continue to serve as deputy presiding officer for as long as I am required.”

