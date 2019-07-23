North-east MSP launches beach clean initiative

An MSP has launched an initiative to clean up marine plastic in the north-east.

Part of an international campaign, Take 3 For the Sea, the initiative will operate on two Scottish Natural Heritage national nature reserves, Forvie and St Cyrus.

It encourages people to remove three small pieces of rubbish from the beach every time they visit.

Mairi Gougeon, MSP for Angus North and Mearns, who launched the initiative, said: “Forvie and St Cyrus both have wonderful beaches, which many people enjoy and which support all kinds of wildlife.

“Marine plastic poses a dangerous threat to these birds and animals.

“That’s why I’m so enthusiastic about this grassroots campaign to get us all involved in keeping our marine wildlife safe,” she added.

Theresa Alampo, SNH’s St Cyrus reserve manager, said: “St Cyrus and Forvie are two stunning areas and it’s a real shame when the view is spoiled by litter washing ashore. Worse still is the effect rubbish has on marine wildlife.

“The community takes pride in our litter-free beach and we want this to continue.

“This is an easy and effective way for each person to make a real difference.”