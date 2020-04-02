North-east MSP issues warning for residents to stay ‘local’

A north-east MSP has urged members of the public to take official advice seriously.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has urged constituents not to travel to other areas to exercise and avoid any travel which is not necessary.

Official advice from both the Scottish and UK Governments warns people should not be driving anywhere with the intention of exercising – and police have been granted the power to enforce regulations.

Mr Stevenson said: “Of course, exercise is extremely important for people’s physical and mental wellbeing, so it’s important people in the north-east can leave their homes for exercise once a day with members of their household.

‘‘However, you should only be outside for a reasonable purpose. I’d urge the public to make use of gardens and stay local when exercising or walking dogs to ensure we stop the spread of coronavirus.

“This is about saving lives and protecting our NHS. We recognise how unusual these regulations are, and the Scottish Government will remove these as soon as it is safe.”

