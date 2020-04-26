North-east MSP in lockdown call repeat

A north-east MSP has repeated his call for people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast member Stewart Stevenson said with the lockdown entering its fourth week it is “challenging to adapt” to the conditions.

He said it was important for people to continue to follow government advice and stick to social distancing rules for the foreseeable future as it was the only way.

Mr Stevenson said: “The impact on families, livelihoods and schooling has been profoundly difficult, of that there is no doubt. There is a light at the end of the tunnel – of that, there is no doubt.

“But that light will be a lot brighter if we follow the rules right now and stay at home and that includes the advice if anyone is symptomatic in your house everyone should stay in for 14 days.”