North-east MSP hits out over quarantine checks

A north-east MSP has hit out at the Scottish Government amid an ongoing row over quarantine checks.

Last month, justice secretary Humza Yousaf said public health officials were carrying out follow-up checks on people entering the country to ensure they were observing the 14-day isolation period.

But last week, health secretary Jeane Freeman said no checks had in fact taken place.

Mr Yousaf said he had been provided with information which proved incorrect.

But north-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr accused the Scottish Government of “deflecting”.

He said: “I am intensely disappointed but not particularly surprised that Nicola Sturgeon danced around the fact a senior SNP figure got it so badly wrong, again.

“Humza Yousaf blamed everyone but himself for his mistake about a particularly important subject.

“This was to a high-level Holyrood committee and beyond that, it just wasn’t true.

“The source of the mistake and its repercussions are still unknown.

“And just like the First Minister always does, she tried to deflect attention away with constitutional rhetoric.”

When pressed in Parliament by Mr Kerr, Ms Sturgeon said: “What he (Mr Yousaf) said was what he believed to be the case.

“At that point, there had been no referrals to the police for non-compliance.”

Ms Sturgeon said more than 94 checks have now been carried out since the start of the week.