North-east MSP hits out at Scottish Government in train seats row

A north-east MSP has hit out at the Scottish Government over its handling of seat reservations on inter-city services.

Reservations were removed on many of ScotRail’s services between Aberdeen and Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness due to uncertainty over which type of train would be used due to the different seat configurations.

Union leaders warned it would lead to a “free-for-all” for seats on busy services when reservations were withdrawn last month.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr wrote to the Scottish Government’s Transport Minister Michael Matheson, who admitted the situation was “not satisfactory” and blamed train owners Angel Trains and refurbishers Wabtec for the delays in the delivery of new high-speed trains.

Mr Matheson insisted in his response that steps were being taken to reinstate reservations as soon as possible.

But Mr Kerr called on ministers and Transport Scotland to take their share of the responsibility.

He said: “Accessibility is key, especially for groups such as the elderly, who rely on getting a suitable seat to meet their needs.

“Michael Matheson and Transport Scotland have showed complete negligence and are continuing to pass the blame on to Wabtec and Angel Trains which is simply unacceptable.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “While this is clearly an operational matter for ScotRail, we have made it clear that this is not an acceptable customer proposition and we look forward to ScotRail re-instating seat reservations as quickly as possible.”

ScotRail insisted studies had been carried out to ensure the effect on passengers was minimal.

A spokesman said: “We have been badly let down by our high-speed train suppliers Wabtec and Angel, which means we don’t have as many upgraded trains as we should have had at this point. Because of this, unfortunately we aren’t able to provide a consistent level of service to our customers.”

Angel Trains said the delay was caused by unforeseen supply chain problems and apologised for the issue. A spokeswoman said: “We sincerely apologise to Transport Scotland, ScotRail and any passengers affected by this.

“We have commenced the delivery of the fully refurbished HSTs to ScotRail and we are working together with our delivery partners to minimise disruption and ensure the delivery of the remaining units.

“Angel Trains is committed to investing in Scotland’s rail network and continues to deliver significant train upgrades needed to facilitate passenger growth across the region.”

Wabtec declined to comment.