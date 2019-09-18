North-east MSP hits out at ‘horribly selfish’ uninsured drivers

A north-east MSP has praised a police crackdown on uninsured drivers.

Over the course of the week-long campaign, a total of 20 drivers were charged and had their vehicles confiscated as a result of having no insurance.

Two vehicles were also seized after their owners were found to be driving without valid licences.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr hit out at the “horribly selfish” motorists who choose to drive without insurance.

He said: “Driving while uninsured isn’t just costly for everyone else on the road who obeys the law, but horribly selfish. Quite often, lack of insurance means lack of licence and an absence of skill.

“The police are doing an impressive job keeping us safe on the roads. They have given a harsh lesson to the culprits who won’t be driving anywhere soon.

“I sincerely hope these drivers learn from their mistakes.”

Police have urged anyone with information on suspected uninsured drivers to contact them by calling 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.