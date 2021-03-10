A north-east MSP has highlighted “startling” issues facing people with autism and other additional support needs in Scotland.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett co-founded Holyrood’s cross-party group on autism in 2017, which receives input from the National Autistic Society and Scottish Autism.

Now, after holding a members’ debate on the need for further support, he is highlighting main barriers in people’s way, calling on the Scottish Government to deliver improvements.

Across the north-east, there’s a range of groups which support those with autism and other additional support needs, such as Grampian Autistic Society, SensationALL, ASK North East, Grampian Opportunities and Triple A’s.

A members debate was recently held calling for support – highlighting three barriers for people including diagnosis, education, and working.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that home learning, access to services and asking employers to make reasonable adjustments is more of a problem than it should be.

Speaking at the debate, Mr Burnett said: “People are crying out for diagnosis and then care and support for when they receive it.

“Yet there is a huge gap in provision of these services with people waiting months, and then the battle of getting the support to help them begins, which is an ongoing struggle for many…

“Right now, with home schooling, we have varying feedback. Some having flourished whilst others have had huge setbacks on their education. And it is not helped by the fact that there is a severe lack of understanding of their needs.

“At no fault to our wonderful teaching staff but they need to be provided the resources and training in order to provide the support.

“And what has been startling to me is that there are so many children from the community who are not supported in their transition from education into the working world – a scary process for any teenager.

“Those with autism and ASN have found that they fear furlough and redundancy more than others, as they are scared of asking for reasonable adjustments.

“If they do lose their job, the struggle of having no job and no income can be exponentially more stressful to this community and the fear of finding a new job that supports them can be crippling.”

The cross-party group has backed calls by autism groups to examine the introduction of a new commissioner, which would look at Scotland’s progress to make a fairer country for those with autism and additional support needs.

Mr Burnett said that a range of solutions to problems could be solved by the Scottish Government without waiting for this to take place.

He said: “Improvements in policy development, improvements in professional practice, consistency across local authorities and increased budgetary consideration can all be delivered today. And are all within the power of the Scottish Government.

“The autistic community needs a voice. They need to part of the solution. The cross-party group was long overdue and has given a voice here in Holyrood, tonight’s debate amplifies that.

“But we must not stop now. They must not be left behind. And I will continue to do all I can to ensure that we reach a true point of equality for this community.”

Minister for Mental Health Clare Haughey said: “The Scottish strategy for autism comes to an end this year. Along with the keys to life strategy, it has set out the key priorities for Government and public services in how improvements can be made to ensure that autistic people and people with learning disabilities can live independent and healthy lives.

“Those strategies have been informed by people with lived experience. The Scottish strategy for autism is currently being independently evaluated, and I look forward to seeing the results of that evaluation in the spring.

“Going forward, and learning from the experiences of the Covid pandemic, the Scottish Government has been working with autistic people and people with learning disabilities, autism and learning disability representative bodies and care providers on a towards transformation plan.

“The plan, which we are developing in partnership with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, will take a human rights-based approach and will look at the particular needs of Scotland’s autistic people and people with learning disabilities.

“We see the plan as the beginning of the conversation about how we change Scotland for the better for autistic people and people with learning disabilities. I am pleased that wide stakeholder engagement has taken place, with People First (Scotland) and the autistic people’s organisations inputting into how the plan is led and governed.”