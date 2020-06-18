North-east MSP hails support for agriculture after Brexit

The rural economy will receive additional support after a north-east MSP’s amendment was passed at Holyrood.

Regional Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles lodged the amendment to the Scottish Government’s Agriculture (Retained EU Law and Data) (Scotland) Bill , and it was passed at the meeting of the rural economy committee today (Wednesday).

Mr Rumbles’ amendment means a new bill must be brought forward before the end of the next Scottish Parliament in 2026.

Prior to it being lodged, the bill would have enabled ministers to change support for farming businesses without a parliamentary vote.

Mr Rumbles said: “Every year our farm businesses in Scotland receive over £500 million worth of support from the EU. Now that those powers are in the hands of Scottish ministers, we need to make sure that support continues and that the funding is distributed it in a way that plays to the strengths of Scotland’s rural economy.

“I’m delighted that the rural economy committee passed my amendment, with the support of the cabinet secretary and the Scottish Government. It is clearer now than ever before that high quality Scottish produce and particularly our exports are vital to not only the rural economy but Scotland as a whole. That is why it is vital we get the legislation right at this stage of the process.”