North-east MSP hails introduction of smacking ban

A north-east MSP has hailed the introduction of Scotland’s smacking ban after it became law this weekend.

The country has become the first part of the UK to make it illegal for parents to use physical force to discipline their children if it was considered “reasonable chastisement”.

It means children are now afforded the same protection from assault as adults – and parents could face prosecution under the new law.

The introduction of the ban has been welcomed by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart.

He said: “The Scottish Government has worked closely with Police Scotland and Social Work Scotland to bring together an act which will afford children the same legal protection from assault as adults.

“I’m proud that Scotland has become the first country in the UK to bring about such legislative change and it demonstrates the SNP Government’s commitment to make Scotland the best country in the world for children to grow up in.”

The smacking ban was originally put forward by Green MSP John Finnie, a former police officer, and it won support from the SNP, Labour and the Liberal Democrats at Holyrood.

He argued the introduction of the new law would “send a strong message that violence is never acceptable in any setting”.