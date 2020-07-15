North-east MSP hails Covid-19 appeal in parliament

A north-east MSP has praised a global Covid-19 appeal as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Regional Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald has tabled a parliamentary motion recognising the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal in response to the pandemic.

The charities which make up the committee say the pandemic is far from over, with those living in refugee camps at particularly high risk of infection.

Mr Macdonald said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact in this country, but it is even harder to prevent and manage the disease in refugee camps around the world, where vulnerable people are living in close proximity.

“The DEC appeal will raise much-needed funds for charities and aid organisations working on the ground in refugee camps to prevent infection and also to provide treatment for those who develop coronavirus.”