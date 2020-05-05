North-east MSP gives speech on behalf of shielding colleague

A north-east MSP has made history by becoming the first ever Member of the Scottish Parliament to deliver a proxy speech.

Aberdeen East MSP Gillian Martin spoke on behalf of Banffshire and Buchan Coast representative Stewart Stevenson.

The 73-year-old is currently shielding due to the coronavirus pandemic but still wanted to have a say on new proposed legislation being discussed in Edinburgh.

He was keen to speak in stage one of Scottish Agriculture Bill.

Ms Martin was able to give a proxy speech after staff at Holyrood made it possible for her to deliver it on behalf of her north-east colleague.

She said: “There is a lot of political support and goodwill from across the chamber to introduce a system of proxy speeches and voting in Scotland. I am immensely grateful to parliamentary staff who I know are working hard behind the scenes to seek solutions and I hope we will soon introduce a proxy system during Covid-19.

“However scrutiny and a chance to get answers directly from the government is more vital than ever and we simply cannot wait for parliamentary processes to catch up. With the size of the challenges the agricultural sector faces I wanted to ensure they had a voice and I know Stewart would have spoken himself if he was able to.

“I felt privileged today to speak on his behalf and was pleased today to make our own history at this critically important time for the farmers he represents.”

Mr Stevenson said: “I am very grateful to Gillian who is able to be in parliament and speak on my behalf , allowing me to represent the views of food producers in my constituency even though I am not physically present.

“It has never been more important that the farming industry has a voice as the world’s production and trade routes are stalled. Farmers are one of our most valuable producers of food and that is particularly true as some of the key markets become more difficult to trade with and food can’t be sourced from other countries.”