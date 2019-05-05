North-east MSP gets behind MS charity

A north-east MSP has thrown her support behind a Multiple Sclerosis charity.

Gillian Martin has urged constituents in her Aberdeenshire East seat to support the work undertaken by the MS Society Scotland.

The organisation, which funds 10 research projects worth nearly £3.6 million across Scotland in the hope of finding more effective treatments, visited Holyrood as part of Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Martin said: “The work of the MS Society Scotland is vital in supporting those who live with this condition.

“By encouraging new research, we can develop understanding of other treatments and how they could improve the lives of the more than 11,000 people who suffer from MS.

“I was pleased to meet members of the MS Society Scotland when they visited the Scottish Parliament to find out about the incredible work they do.”