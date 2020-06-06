North-east MSP gets assurances over stocks of arthritis drug amid Covid-19 trials

A north-east MSP has been assured stockpiles of a vital arthritis drug have been protected, despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Regional Conservative MSP Tom Mason was contacted by constituents who feared running out of hydroxychloroquine as it is being used in coronavirus trials.

It is normally used to manage the symptoms of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, as well as Lupus.

Mr Mason asked the Scottish Government’s health secretary Jeane Freeman whether she could still guarantee supplies of the medication.

And Ms Freeman revealed the UK’s stock has been protected by the Medicines Healthcare and Products Regulatory Authority, so it cannot be exported.

She said: “Access to medicines should not be affected by the current COVID-19 global pandemic. There are no known current supply issues with hydroxychloroquine and it remains available from manufacturers for community pharmacies to order through wholesalers as usual.

“The MHRA has also added hydroxychloroquine to the list of medicines that cannot be parallel exported from the UK in order to protect stock in the country for UK patients.”

Mr Mason said: “A number of people of people in the north-east had been in contact with the charity Lupus UK, who asked me to look into the availability of this drug going forward.

“They are worried about their prescription because there are reports of shortages elsewhere.

“There is still a global stockpile and it is possible this drug will stay on prescription lists elsewhere.”

