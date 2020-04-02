North-east MSP gains new role in Scottish Parliament

A north-east MSP has been appointed deputy presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

Labour’s Lewis Macdonald has been appointed to the role as part of Scotland’s response to the pandemic after depute Christine Grahame was forced to isolate.

Mr Macdonald was voted in electronically, rather than by paper ballot.

He said: “It is an honour to be elected to chair future sessions of the Scottish Parliament as a deputy presiding officer, and I am grateful to MSPs of all parties for supporting me. These are the most difficult circumstances faced by people across Scotland in my lifetime.

“My purpose in taking on this role is to help the Parliament to work and speak for all those we represent.”

