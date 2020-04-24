North-east MSP encouraging residents to use ‘well stocked’ foodbank

A councillor is urging residents to make use of a foodbank during the Covid-19 crisis.

Aberdeenshire councillor Dennis Robertson, who represents Stonehaven and Lower Deeside, is encouraging people to use the Aberdeenshire South Foodbank.

He said: “The foodbank is based in Banchory but provides support for anyone in Kincardine, Mearns and the whole south of Aberdeenshire.

“They are working hard under the current circumstances to ensure nobody has to go without food.

“If you find yourself in need, please don’t hesitate to contact the foodbank team for help.

“Supermarkets and the public are very generously keeping their stores well stocked.”

To find out more, email info@aberdeenshiresouth.foodbank.org.uk

