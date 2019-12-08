North-east MSP encourages school children to help clean up litter

A north-east MSP has launched a campaign to encourage youngsters to pick up litter.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is calling on young people to pick up five pieces of litter while out and about as part of her “Take Five Tour” across primary schools in the region.

She said: “I am delighted to be listening to some of those pupils and believe as we tackle the climate emergency, education is a positive force for change.

“Schools are at the very heart of our communities and so can help to take the lead in transforming those communities locally by recognising the role we all have in picking up litter.”

