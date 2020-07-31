North-east MSP encourages people to sign up to become retained firefighters

A north-east MSP is encouraging members of the public to volunteer as retained firefighters.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson highlighted a plea from the Fire and Rescue Service for members of the public to consider volunteering to be a retained firefighter at Cullen Fire Station.

The station, which has been in the town since 1971, is crewed by firefighters who are on-call and respond at a moment’s notice via a pager system.

Stewart said: “Retained firefighters have their own day jobs to carry out but make themselves available for mercy calls whenever these come in. Their commitment and dedication are second to none.

“Cullen’s team of retained firefighters are a vital part of the community’s resilience. It’s therefore very important that crew numbers are maintained.

“Cullen’s watch commander and crew commander have both spoken very enthusiastically, not only on the importance of the job, but how much they enjoy it and the skills and experience they derive from it.

“I would urge anyone who wants to find out more about becoming a retained firefighter to get in touch via the Cullen Fire Station Facebook page or the SFRS website.”

To find out more, visit the ‘work with us’ section on www.firescotland.gov.uk