North-east MSP ‘disappointed’ after Scottish Government rules out badges for vulnerable people

A north-east MSP has said he is “extremely disappointed” after the Scottish Government said it would not be implementing social distancing badges for vulnerable people.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason, asked health secretary Jeane Freeman about the possibility of introducing the initiative, which has been rolled out in Wales and helps to identify vulnerable people who have been shielding, in Scotland.

The badge, which has a shield in a white circle, is intended to be a “polite prompt” for others to maintain a respectful distance.

However, when asked, Ms Freeman said: “Physical distancing and good hand hygiene are the most effective measures in preventing the spread of Covid-19, and the Scottish Government is not considering introducing physical distancing badges or lanyards.”

Mr Mason, who is high-risk and has been shielding, said: “I’m extremely disappointed by the poor response from Jeane Freeman and the SNP Government on the prospect of them being made available – it’s very frustrating.

“It’s easy for people to forget about social distancing in certain situations such as in a supermarket so these badges would have been extremely useful in protecting those who have been shielding for months.

“I myself have been shielding and have experienced situations where it was important to tell people I had been shielding – these badges would have meant an easier message was portrayed to people.

“The more people we can get out of their homes and give them confidence to walk down our high streets again the better which is why having these badges would have been an added protection scheme for them.”