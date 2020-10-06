North-east MSP criticises Scottish Government for ‘veil of secrecy’ after broadband plan delays

A north-east MSP has criticised the Scottish Government for drawing a “veil of secrecy” following delays to a multi-million broadband scheme.

Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett hit out over the £384 million scheme, after requests for clarity on the scheme.

Mr Burnett submitted a formal request for details of the legal costs around the scheme to the public and for a settlement figure.

The dispute over the north tranche of the project, called R100, was resolved this month. It was between contractor BT and rival Gigaclear, which resulted in the largest part of the project delayed indefinitely.

The £384m section covering 100,000 premises in the Highlands and Islands, Angus, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Dundee, can now go ahead.

Mr Burnett has hit out at the lack of information provided after his request was refused on confidentiality reasons.

SNP ministers previously refused to put a timetable on finalising the government’s rural broadband scheme, branding speculation over completion dates unhelpful.

The Aberdeenshire West MSP said: “Rural communities across my constituency and other parts of rural Scotland have been left behind when it comes to connectivity.

“At a time when more people are running businesses and working from home, pushing fast speeds outside of the central belt should be a priority.

“It is now apparent that our part of the project may not be done until after the next parliament, in 2027.

“Scots deserve to know more about what has gone wrong, why it is going to take so long to deliver, and how much it’s going to cost. Instead, we have a veil of secrecy.

“The SNP need to finally show the people in rural areas that they matter.

“The clock is ticking — the SNP rural economy secretary said he would quit if it wasn’t delivered by 2021.”

Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands Paul Wheelhouse said: “The terms of the settlement are confidential to the parties involved.

“We are pleased that the matter is now resolved, thus allowing us to get on with the task of delivering superfast broadband to the people of the North of Scotland as soon as possible.”