North-east MSP congratulates Dons charity on lockdown efforts

A north-east MSP has tabled a motion in parliament congratulating Aberdeen FC’s charitable arm on its work during the coronavirus crisis.

The Aberdeen FC Community Trust has delivered 1,000 food packages to families in the city and Aberdeenshire, and has also called 8,000 people to give moral support during lockdown.

Now north-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald has congratulated the charity on its achievement at Holyrood.

He said: “Aberdeen FC Community Trust and staff and players from Aberdeen FC have made a tremendous contribution over the last two months, delivering food and providing support to those who are struggling as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The Still Standing Free campaign is just one example of how the people of Aberdeen have pulled together in this difficult time, and I was delighted to table a motion recognising their achievement in making 1,000 food deliveries across the the city and the region.”