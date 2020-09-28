North-east MSP confirmed as candidate for Holyrood election

A north-east MSP has been confirmed as a candidate for next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

Kevin Stewart is currently the MSP for Aberdeen Central – and has again been selected as the SNP’s candidate for next year’s vote.

Mr Stewart has held the seat since 2011 and is also the Scottish Government’s minister for housing and local government.

Upon being announced as the SNP candidate, he said: “The Scottish Parliament elections next year could not be more crucial to our city’s future and I’m humbled to be the SNP candidate for Aberdeen Central.

“As we work through the coronavirus pandemic, our city needs strong representation and I will continue to do my best for Aberdeen in what are unprecedented times.

“I’d like to thank all those who voted to confirm my selection and I look forward to the elections next year.”