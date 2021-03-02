An MSP candidate for a north-east constituency has written to young people to encourage them to make sure their voice is heard in the Scottish election.

Fergus Mutch, who is standing for SNP in Aberdeenshire West in the upcoming Holyrood elections, has written to more than 2,500 young people.

The 31-year-old candidate said he hopes to be a “strong voice” for young people if he is elected, and is encouraging them to ensure they are using their vote.

For the first time, 16 and 17-year-olds will have the opportunity to vote in who is elected as an MSP.

He said: “Young people have the most at stake in this election.

“We need to build back a fairer, greener and smarter Scotland as we recover from this pandemic – and it is more important than ever that young people have a say on their future.

“The SNP has ensured that those aged 16 and 17 now have the right to vote in Scotland.

“We are the party of free tuition and Scotland’s strongest pro-EU voice, at a time when Brexit has robbed young people of the opportunities enjoyed by generations past.

“I truly believe that as part of an independent European nation, the north-east has the potential to become a global leader in the fight against climate change – but we need real action now.

“Scotland’s future is in your hands.”

The letters will be delivered this week.